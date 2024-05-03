Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Axalta Coating Systems (AXTA)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE: AXTA) in the last few weeks:
- 5/2/2024 – Axalta Coating Systems had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $38.00 to $40.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 5/2/2024 – Axalta Coating Systems had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $38.00 to $40.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 5/2/2024 – Axalta Coating Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $38.00 to $40.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 5/2/2024 – Axalta Coating Systems had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $42.00 to $45.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 5/2/2024 – Axalta Coating Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $35.00 to $40.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 5/2/2024 – Axalta Coating Systems had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $40.00 to $38.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 4/10/2024 – Axalta Coating Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $38.00 to $40.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
Axalta Coating Systems Stock Performance
AXTA traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.94. 491,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,102,052. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.82. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 12 month low of $25.03 and a 12 month high of $35.31. The stock has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.46.
Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.08. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 21.82% and a net margin of 4.77%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. Axalta Coating Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Axalta Coating Systems
Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Axalta Coating Systems
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- Apple’s Earnings Show Investors Its Strength and Its Weakness
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- Bargain Alert: 3 Large Caps With Extremely Oversold RSIs
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- DraftKings Q1: Strong Customer Acquisition and Product Innovation
Receive News & Ratings for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.