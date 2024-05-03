Urban Edge Properties (UE) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 14th

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.

Urban Edge Properties has increased its dividend payment by an average of 42.8% annually over the last three years.

Urban Edge Properties Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE:UE opened at $17.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.49. Urban Edge Properties has a twelve month low of $13.13 and a twelve month high of $18.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.99.

Insider Buying and Selling at Urban Edge Properties

Urban Edge Properties ( NYSE:UE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $1.57. The business had revenue of $106.25 million during the quarter. Urban Edge Properties had a return on equity of 23.62% and a net margin of 59.60%. Analysts anticipate that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Urban Edge Properties news, General Counsel Robert C. Milton III sold 26,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total value of $448,187.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Urban Edge Properties

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on owning, managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the Washington, DC to Boston corridor. Urban Edge owns 76 properties totaling 17.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

