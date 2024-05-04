2,039 Shares in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Acquired by AJOVista LLC

AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,039 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the third quarter worth $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. TLW Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 86.0% in the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 519 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OXY traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $64.39. The stock had a trading volume of 6,771,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,759,409. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $55.12 and a 12 month high of $71.18. The company has a market capitalization of $57.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.80 and its 200 day moving average is $61.42.

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 16.24%. The business had revenue of $7.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.51%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OXY shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Scotiabank upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $63.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.94.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

