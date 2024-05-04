4,170 Shares in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG) Acquired by Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCGFree Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 92.9% in the 3rd quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 2,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Maripau Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Sage Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $212,000.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $67.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.60 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.02. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $53.01 and a 1 year high of $70.85.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IMCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their growth characteristics. IMCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

