Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Price Target Raised to $262.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $260.00 to $262.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ASND. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and set a $116.00 price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $146.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Wedbush boosted their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $207.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and issued a $173.00 price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ascendis Pharma A/S presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $173.88.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of ASND traded down $3.90 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $137.20. 511,413 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 308,359. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 52 week low of $83.75 and a 52 week high of $161.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.58.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.66) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.15) by $0.49. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 152.68% and a negative return on equity of 16,574.15%. The firm had revenue of $148.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.02 million. Research analysts expect that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ascendis Pharma A/S

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Certuity LLC bought a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 4th quarter worth about $270,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 9.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 672,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,938,000 after acquiring an additional 57,413 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,810,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 38,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,643,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $732,000.

About Ascendis Pharma A/S

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company is also developing a pipeline of three independent endocrinology rare disease product candidates in clinical development, as well as focuses on advancing oncology therapeutic candidates.

