Avalon (NYSE:AWX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Avalon Stock Performance
NYSE AWX opened at $2.23 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.20. Avalon has a 12-month low of $1.76 and a 12-month high of $2.72. The company has a market cap of $8.70 million, a P/E ratio of -4.96 and a beta of 0.82.
Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $17.62 million for the quarter. Avalon had a negative net margin of 2.20% and a negative return on equity of 4.88%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Avalon
Avalon Holdings Corporation provides waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates in Waste Management Services, and Golf and Related Operations segments. The Waste Management Services segment offers hazardous and nonhazardous waste disposal brokerage and management services; captive landfill management services; and turnkey services, including daily operations, facilities management, and management reporting.
