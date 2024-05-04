Avalon (NYSE:AWX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Avalon Stock Performance

NYSE AWX opened at $2.23 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.20. Avalon has a 12-month low of $1.76 and a 12-month high of $2.72. The company has a market cap of $8.70 million, a P/E ratio of -4.96 and a beta of 0.82.

Get Avalon alerts:

Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $17.62 million for the quarter. Avalon had a negative net margin of 2.20% and a negative return on equity of 4.88%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Avalon

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Avalon stock. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avalon Holdings Co. ( NYSE:AWX Free Report ) by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,411 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,153 shares during the period. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.96% of Avalon worth $73,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 34.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Avalon Holdings Corporation provides waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates in Waste Management Services, and Golf and Related Operations segments. The Waste Management Services segment offers hazardous and nonhazardous waste disposal brokerage and management services; captive landfill management services; and turnkey services, including daily operations, facilities management, and management reporting.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avalon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.