Beazer Homes USA’s (BZH) Neutral Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Wedbush in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a $33.00 target price on the construction company’s stock. Wedbush’s target price indicates a potential upside of 19.13% from the stock’s current price. Wedbush also issued estimates for Beazer Homes USA’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.87 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th.

Beazer Homes USA Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BZH traded up $0.69 during trading on Thursday, reaching $27.70. 541,536 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 401,733. Beazer Homes USA has a 12-month low of $19.67 and a 12-month high of $35.93. The company has a current ratio of 13.50, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $873.94 million, a P/E ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 2.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.47.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The construction company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $541.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $569.88 million. Beazer Homes USA had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 7.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Beazer Homes USA will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Beazer Homes USA

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. USA Financial Formulas lifted its position in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 4,947.1% in the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 858 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. AJOVista LLC purchased a new position in Beazer Homes USA in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Beazer Homes USA during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA in the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Beazer Homes USA Company Profile

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company also sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Indiana, Delaware, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

