Cardano (ADA) Trading 1.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 4th. Cardano has a market capitalization of $16.66 billion and approximately $280.67 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Cardano has traded up 1.3% against the dollar. One Cardano coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.47 or 0.00000733 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,127.12 or 0.04908938 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.99 or 0.00056495 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00010754 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.29 or 0.00020861 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.54 or 0.00011834 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.71 or 0.00013666 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00003379 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000303 BTC.

About Cardano

Cardano (ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 36,841,202,420 coins and its circulating supply is 35,652,407,954 coins. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Cardano

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

