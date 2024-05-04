Citigroup Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Team17 Group (LON:TM17)

Citigroup restated their buy rating on shares of Team17 Group (LON:TM17 – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 230 ($2.89) price objective on shares of Team17 Group in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 490 ($6.16) price target on shares of Team17 Group in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Team17 Group from GBX 265 ($3.33) to GBX 310 ($3.89) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Team17 Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 386.25 ($4.85).

Shares of LON TM17 opened at GBX 267 ($3.35) on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 242.31 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 235.02. The stock has a market cap of £389.29 million, a PE ratio of -8,900.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Team17 Group has a 52-week low of GBX 145 ($1.82) and a 52-week high of GBX 405 ($5.09).

Team17 Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes independent video games for digital and physical market in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Games Label, Simulation, and Edutainment segments. The company develops and publishes owned and third-party IP video games; educational entertainment apps for children; and working simulation games.

