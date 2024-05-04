Diversified Royalty Corp. (DIV) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 14th

Diversified Royalty Corp. (TSE:DIV – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.021 per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th.

Diversified Royalty Stock Performance

Shares of Diversified Royalty stock traded up C$0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$2.84. 186,238 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 232,257. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$2.84 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.74. Diversified Royalty has a 1 year low of C$2.35 and a 1 year high of C$3.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.77. The stock has a market capitalization of C$467.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 1.58.

Diversified Royalty (TSE:DIV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05 by C$0.01. Diversified Royalty had a net margin of 56.15% and a return on equity of 13.46%. The company had revenue of C$16.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$16.84 million. As a group, analysts expect that Diversified Royalty will post 0.1800743 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DIV. Cormark lowered their price target on shares of Diversified Royalty from C$4.25 to C$4.00 in a report on Monday, February 26th. Raymond James set a C$3.40 price objective on shares of Diversified Royalty and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th.

About Diversified Royalty

Diversified Royalty Corp., a multi-royalty corporation, engages in the acquisition of royalties from multi-location businesses and franchisors in North America. It owns the Sutton, Mr. Lube + Tires, AIR MILES, Mr. Mikes, Nurse Next Door, Oxford Learning Centres, Stratus Building Solutions, and BarBurrito trademarks.

