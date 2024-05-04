Ferrellgas Partners (OTCMKTS:FGPR) Sets New 12-Month High at $13.38

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (OTCMKTS:FGPR – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $13.38 and last traded at $13.38, with a volume of 6145 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.25.

Ferrellgas Partners Trading Up 6.5 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -16.76 and a beta of 2.99.

Ferrellgas Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. distributes and sells propane and related equipment and supplies. The company transports propane to propane distribution locations, tanks on customers' premises, or to portable propane tanks delivered to retailers. It conducts its portable tank exchange operations under the Blue Rhino brand name through a network of independent and partnership-owned distribution outlets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrellgas Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrellgas Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.