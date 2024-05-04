Coca-Cola HBC (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) Sets New 12-Month High at $32.89

Coca-Cola HBC AG (OTCMKTS:CCHGY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $32.89 and last traded at $32.62, with a volume of 1604 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.56.

Coca-Cola HBC Stock Up 0.5 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Coca-Cola HBC Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.5979 dividend. This is a boost from Coca-Cola HBC’s previous dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th.

About Coca-Cola HBC

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, distribution, and sale of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages under franchise in Switzerland, the United Kingdom, North and Central America, rest of Europe, the Nordic countries, and internationally. The company offers sparkling soft drinks, adult sparkling, hydration drinks, juices, ready-to-drink tea and coffee, sports and energy drinks, dairy, stills, coffee, water, plant-based drinks, premium spirits, and snacks.

