Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 500,608 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,485 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.55% of Avnet worth $25,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Avnet by 330.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Avnet by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Avnet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Avnet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Avnet by 19.1% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.
Avnet Price Performance
Shares of AVT traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.41. 746,177 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 581,849. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 8.00, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.40. Avnet, Inc. has a one year low of $40.44 and a one year high of $51.65.
Avnet Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.06%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Avnet from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Avnet from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.
View Our Latest Analysis on AVT
Avnet Company Profile
Avnet, Inc, distributes electronic component technology. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical components; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Avnet
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/29 – 5/3
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- Apple’s Earnings Show Investors Its Strength and Its Weakness
- About the Markup Calculator
- Bargain Alert: 3 Large Caps With Extremely Oversold RSIs
Receive News & Ratings for Avnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.