LSV Asset Management Increases Stock Holdings in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Free Report) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,403,299 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $126,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KSS. Barclays PLC raised its position in Kohl’s by 73.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,299,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,245,000 after acquiring an additional 551,340 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,686,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,343,000 after buying an additional 468,602 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,741,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Kohl’s by 137.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 515,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,808,000 after acquiring an additional 298,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Kohl’s by 253.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 223,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,724,000 after acquiring an additional 160,650 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Kohl's alerts:

Kohl’s Price Performance

NYSE KSS traded down $0.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.18. 4,403,586 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,539,743. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Kohl’s Co. has a 12-month low of $17.68 and a 12-month high of $29.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.01.

Kohl’s Dividend Announcement

Kohl’s ( NYSE:KSS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $5.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.80 billion. Kohl’s had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 8.40%. Kohl’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.49) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Kohl’s Co. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 20th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 19th. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is 70.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KSS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Kohl’s from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Kohl’s from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Kohl’s from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Kohl’s from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kohl’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.20.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Kohl’s

Kohl’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Tek Gear, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.