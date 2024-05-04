Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.48

Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA – Get Free Report) (TSE:MG) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of 0.475 per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th.

Magna International has increased its dividend by an average of 4.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. Magna International has a dividend payout ratio of 26.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Magna International to earn $7.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.90 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.7%.

Shares of NYSE:MGA traded down $1.72 on Friday, hitting $46.70. The company had a trading volume of 3,988,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,676,348. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.92. Magna International has a 1 year low of $46.11 and a 1 year high of $65.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.69.

Magna International ( NYSE:MGA Get Free Report ) (TSE:MG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.97 billion. Magna International had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 2.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Magna International will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MGA shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Magna International from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Magna International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Magna International from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Magna International from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Magna International from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.50.

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

