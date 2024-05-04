ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Stake Decreased by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management lessened its stake in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,613,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 60,227 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 3.31% of ManpowerGroup worth $128,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAN. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 88.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 52,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,826,000 after purchasing an additional 24,466 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV bought a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup in the 3rd quarter worth $1,019,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 91.2% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 17,437 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 8,318 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in ManpowerGroup during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,603,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 376.8% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 23,688 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 18,720 shares in the last quarter. 98.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ManpowerGroup alerts:

ManpowerGroup Price Performance

MAN stock traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $75.56. 319,395 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 412,294. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.35 and a 52-week high of $88.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.58.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ManpowerGroup ( NYSE:MAN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The business services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

MAN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of ManpowerGroup in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on ManpowerGroup from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. BNP Paribas reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of ManpowerGroup in a report on Friday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on ManpowerGroup from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on ManpowerGroup from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ManpowerGroup presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

(Free Report)

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services worldwide. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands. It also offers various assessment services; training and development services; career and talent management; and outsourcing services related to human resources functions primarily in the areas of large-scale recruiting and workforce-intensive initiatives.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ManpowerGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManpowerGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.