Needham & Company LLC Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY)

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $28.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Thryv from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st.

Thryv Stock Down 11.1 %

Shares of Thryv stock traded down $2.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.50. 590,117 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 118,012. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $770.17 million, a PE ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.30. Thryv has a 1-year low of $15.99 and a 1-year high of $26.42.

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $233.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.66 million. Thryv had a positive return on equity of 3.07% and a negative net margin of 28.75%. Thryv’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Thryv will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Thryv

In other Thryv news, CEO Joe Walsh bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.01 per share, with a total value of $95,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 501,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,527,279.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Thryv

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Thryv by 5.7% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 71,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 3,815 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in Thryv during the 4th quarter valued at $422,000. Harspring Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Thryv by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Harspring Capital Management LLC now owns 345,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,021,000 after acquiring an additional 65,000 shares during the last quarter. S Squared Technology LLC grew its stake in shares of Thryv by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. S Squared Technology LLC now owns 252,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,136,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Thryv by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.38% of the company’s stock.

Thryv Company Profile

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Thryv U.S. Marketing Services, Thryv U.S. SaaS, Thryv International Marketing Services, and Thryv International SaaS. The company provides print yellow pages, internet yellow pages, and search engine marketing; and other digital media solutions, such as online display and social advertising, online presence and video, and search engine optimization tools.

