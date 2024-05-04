Provence Wealth Management Group Trims Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Provence Wealth Management Group cut its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 49.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $97,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VO. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Peoples Bank KS purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VO traded up $1.48 on Friday, hitting $241.12. 755,175 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 645,921. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $242.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $229.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $194.79 and a 52-week high of $250.41.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

