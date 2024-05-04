ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Stock Price Up 0.8%

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $695.36 and last traded at $690.95. 178,515 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 1,209,549 shares. The stock had previously closed at $685.61.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $800.00 to $910.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $780.00 to $870.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $820.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on ServiceNow from $920.00 to $875.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $807.28.

The company has a market capitalization of $147.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $754.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $711.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul John Smith sold 1,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $767.12, for a total value of $905,201.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,067,831.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other ServiceNow news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 5,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $753.08, for a total value of $3,787,992.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,935,655.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 1,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $767.12, for a total transaction of $905,201.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,392 shares in the company, valued at $1,067,831.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,369 shares of company stock worth $8,538,300. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,376 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 531 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 60 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Optas LLC lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Optas LLC now owns 815 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 190 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

