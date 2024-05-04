Sinotruk (Hong Kong) (OTCMKTS:SHKLY) Stock Price Down 10.3%

Sinotruk (Hong Kong) Limited (OTCMKTS:SHKLY – Get Free Report) dropped 10.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $126.25 and last traded at $126.25. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 457 shares. The stock had previously closed at $140.75.

Sinotruk (Hong Kong) Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $125.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.28.

Sinotruk (Hong Kong) Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sinotruk (Hong Kong) Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of heavy-duty trucks, medium-heavy duty trucks, light duty trucks, buses, and related parts and components in Mainland China and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Heavy Duty Trucks, Light Duty Trucks and Others, Engines, and Finance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sinotruk (Hong Kong) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sinotruk (Hong Kong) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.