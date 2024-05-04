Smith & Nephew (LON:SN) Given “Buy” Rating at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group restated their buy rating on shares of Smith & Nephew (LON:SN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 1,250 ($15.70) price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,300 ($16.33) to GBX 1,381 ($17.35) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($18.84) price objective on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Friday, April 5th. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a GBX 1,150 ($14.45) target price on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,450 ($18.21) price target on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,346.20 ($16.91).

Shares of LON SN opened at GBX 996.80 ($12.52) on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,018.36 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,034.53. The firm has a market cap of £8.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,153.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.51. Smith & Nephew has a 1-year low of GBX 887 ($11.14) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,316.75 ($16.54). The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.11.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is an increase from Smith & Nephew’s previous dividend of $0.14. This represents a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Smith & Nephew’s payout ratio is currently 12,500.00%.

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices and services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, Sports Medicine & ENT, and Advanced Wound Management. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for revision procedures; trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures; and other reconstruction products.

