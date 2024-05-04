Todd Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Todd Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 138,315 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,991 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $17,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 241.1% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 324 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 121.0% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 369 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on CNI. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. TD Securities lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, CIBC lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.05.

Canadian National Railway Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of CNI stock traded up $1.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $123.54. The company had a trading volume of 795,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,073,122. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of $103.96 and a fifty-two week high of $134.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $128.73 and its 200 day moving average is $122.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.90 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.89.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.03%.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

