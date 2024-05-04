Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Trinity Biotech Stock Performance

TRIB traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.80. The company had a trading volume of 13,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,338. Trinity Biotech has a twelve month low of $1.66 and a twelve month high of $5.50. The company has a market capitalization of $13.73 million, a PE ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.21.

Get Trinity Biotech alerts:

Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 4th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.43 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trinity Biotech will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trinity Biotech Company Profile

Trinity Biotech plc acquires, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care (POC) segments of the diagnostic market in the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Europe. The company offers clinical laboratory products, including diagnostic tests and instrumentation, which detect infectious diseases, such as lyme disease; sexually transmitted diseases consisting syphilis and herpes; SARS-CoV-2; and epstein barr, measles, mumps, toxoplasmosis, cytomegalovirus, rubella, varicella and other viral pathogens, as well as products for the in-vitro diagnostic testing for haemoglobin A1c used in the monitoring and diagnosis of diabetes, and identifying those who are at a risk of developing diabetes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.