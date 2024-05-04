U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,283 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $5,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 540,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,549,000 after buying an additional 5,778 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 16,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter worth $544,000. Finally, E&G Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 14.8% in the third quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 24,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,537,000 after acquiring an additional 3,216 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA RSP traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $162.79. The company had a trading volume of 9,751,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,600,866. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $164.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.61. The company has a market capitalization of $54.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $133.34 and a 1 year high of $169.80.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

