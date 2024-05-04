Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Stock Holdings Increased by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 99,928 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $4,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WPM. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 20,998,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,480,000 after buying an additional 644,746 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,521,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856,031 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,203,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,034,000 after buying an additional 248,541 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 10.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,585,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,583,000 after buying an additional 713,381 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 2.3% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,862,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,188,000 after buying an additional 110,802 shares in the last quarter. 70.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on WPM shares. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. TD Securities raised Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $51.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered Wheaton Precious Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.32.

Wheaton Precious Metals Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE WPM traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.69. 1,788,139 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,210,873. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.88 billion, a PE ratio of 44.28, a P/E/G ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 0.75. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $38.37 and a fifty-two week high of $54.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.82.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 52.92% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The business had revenue of $313.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.29 million. Equities analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wheaton Precious Metals Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 2nd. This is an increase from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.10%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

Featured Articles

