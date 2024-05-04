Unilever (NYSE:UL) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Unilever (NYSE:UL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered Unilever from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Unilever Stock Performance

Unilever Cuts Dividend

NYSE UL opened at $52.13 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.18 and a 200 day moving average of $48.66. Unilever has a 1 year low of $46.16 and a 1 year high of $55.69.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.4556 dividend. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in Unilever in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Unilever by 111.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Unilever during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

