Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Purchased by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 31.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,358 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,933 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Motco boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 172.0% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 68 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 833.3% in the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $5.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $469.98. The stock had a trading volume of 4,586,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,467,846. The company has a market capitalization of $425.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $370.92 and a 1-year high of $483.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $470.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $442.07.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

