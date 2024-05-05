Alterna Wealth Management Inc. Buys 115 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Alterna Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,838 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Alterna Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Matson Money. Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Matson Money. Inc. now owns 3,994,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,098,000 after acquiring an additional 378,602 shares in the last quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 1,206,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,475,000 after purchasing an additional 312,877 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,771,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,024,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 323,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,725,000 after buying an additional 28,700 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

VLUE stock traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $101.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 255,371 shares. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $104.21 and its 200-day moving average is $99.36. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.21 and a 12 month high of $89.40. The company has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

