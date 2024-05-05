Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $35.73 Million Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 18.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 752,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173,096 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.29% of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF worth $35,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 8,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 7,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 16,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 9,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF stock opened at $48.02 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $46.70 and a 12-month high of $48.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.60.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.0267 per share. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

