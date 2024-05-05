Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Sells 1,821 Shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:IJUL)

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. lessened its holdings in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:IJUL – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,821 shares during the period. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. owned about 0.37% of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July worth $695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July in the third quarter worth about $14,811,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July during the third quarter worth about $7,460,000. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July by 908.5% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 228,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,806,000 after buying an additional 205,444 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July by 160.2% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 303,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,714,000 after buying an additional 186,579 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July by 101.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 226,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,776,000 after buying an additional 114,161 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July Price Performance

NYSEARCA IJUL traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,677. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July has a 1-year low of $24.78 and a 1-year high of $28.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 0.57.

About Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July

The Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July (IJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI EAFE Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. IJUL was launched on Jul 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

