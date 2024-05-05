iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Stake Decreased by Millburn Ridgefield Corp

Millburn Ridgefield Corp cut its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 15.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,320,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 237,076 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up 8.1% of Millburn Ridgefield Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Millburn Ridgefield Corp owned about 0.42% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF worth $265,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Power Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,803,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,599,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $521,709,000 after acquiring an additional 85,433 shares during the last quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,087,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 13,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Finally, SouthState Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 3,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of IWM traded up $1.98 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $201.90. 30,880,550 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,680,616. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $161.67 and a 12-month high of $211.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $202.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $192.57.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

