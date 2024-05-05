Signature Resources Capital Management LLC Invests $16.33 Million in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 558,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,327,000. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises about 14.9% of Signature Resources Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 17.4% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA DFAC traded up $0.35 on Friday, hitting $31.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,875,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,637,862. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.06 and its 200 day moving average is $29.22. The firm has a market cap of $26.88 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.00. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1-year low of $24.75 and a 1-year high of $32.01.

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

