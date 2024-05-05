Leerink Partnrs Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Free Report) – Leerink Partnrs lifted their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Tenet Healthcare in a report issued on Tuesday, April 30th. Leerink Partnrs analyst W. Mayo now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.28 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.49. The consensus estimate for Tenet Healthcare’s current full-year earnings is $8.73 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Tenet Healthcare’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.82 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.75 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $10.07 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.70 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.68 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.35 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $3.93 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $11.66 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $12.84 EPS.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective (up from $120.00) on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research upgraded Tenet Healthcare from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $104.00 price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $95.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tenet Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.19.

Tenet Healthcare Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE THC opened at $120.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.67, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $100.37 and its 200-day moving average is $82.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Tenet Healthcare has a one year low of $51.04 and a one year high of $121.72.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $1.77. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 26.76% and a net margin of 12.53%. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tenet Healthcare

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $78,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 108.6% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.21, for a total value of $185,241.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,775,402.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.21, for a total value of $185,241.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,775,402.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paola M. Arbour sold 18,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.96, for a total value of $1,761,569.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,803 shares in the company, valued at $2,889,698.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,416 shares of company stock worth $5,890,793 in the last ninety days. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.