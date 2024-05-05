Zacks Research Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Travelers Companies in a report issued on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Research analyst T. De now expects that the insurance provider will post earnings of $2.99 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.91. The consensus estimate for Travelers Companies’ current full-year earnings is $17.71 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Travelers Companies’ Q3 2024 earnings at $3.46 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $5.74 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $16.88 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $5.13 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $5.25 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $19.28 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $5.82 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $23.88 EPS.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The insurance provider reported $4.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.62 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 7.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.11 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $237.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $213.00 target price on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $222.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $223.47.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Travelers Companies

Travelers Companies Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE TRV opened at $213.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. Travelers Companies has a one year low of $157.33 and a one year high of $232.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $220.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $200.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Travelers Companies

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC raised its stake in Travelers Companies by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 4,333 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda raised its position in Travelers Companies by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda now owns 252 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 561 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Norwood Financial Corp lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 360 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its position in Travelers Companies by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 2,420 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Travelers Companies

In other Travelers Companies news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total value of $8,076,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,810 shares in the company, valued at $3,147,865.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Travelers Companies news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 38,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total value of $8,076,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,810 shares in the company, valued at $3,147,865.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey P. Klenk sold 3,635 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.68, for a total value of $776,726.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,298,106. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,635 shares of company stock valued at $12,057,727. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This is a boost from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.20%.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.