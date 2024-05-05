Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Buys 767 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,285 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CNB Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 106.5% during the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 128 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 66.2% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 236 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:BA traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $179.79. The company had a trading volume of 5,416,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,228,397. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $159.70 and a 52-week high of $267.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $183.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $205.91. The stock has a market cap of $110.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.64 and a beta of 1.54.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $22.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.14 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.75) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Boeing from $235.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Boeing from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Barclays lowered their target price on Boeing from $235.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Edward Jones lowered Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on Boeing from $275.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $222.41.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BA

About Boeing

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.