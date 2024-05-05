Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Takes $237,000 Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 857 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WDAY. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Workday by 333.3% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Workday by 1,750.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 111 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workday during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Workday by 215.4% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 123 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Workday in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

In other Workday news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 3,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.79, for a total value of $916,918.59. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 165,932 shares in the company, valued at $48,749,162.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 64,329 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.85, for a total transaction of $17,294,851.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,690,743.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 3,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.79, for a total transaction of $916,918.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 165,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,749,162.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 435,691 shares of company stock valued at $117,731,569 over the last 90 days. 21.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:WDAY traded up $4.93 on Friday, hitting $255.78. 3,072,637 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,740,171. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $268.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $264.85. The company has a market cap of $67.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.33. Workday, Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.25 and a 52 week high of $311.28.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The software maker reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Workday had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 4.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on WDAY shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Workday from $270.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Workday from $290.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. TheStreet raised Workday from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Workday from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Workday from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $293.61.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

