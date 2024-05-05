LSV Asset Management Sells 130,200 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

LSV Asset Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,691,060 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 130,200 shares during the period. Dell Technologies accounts for about 0.9% of LSV Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.80% of Dell Technologies worth $435,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 103.3% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,099 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 98,158 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Dell Technologies by 17.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 87,678 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,041,000 after purchasing an additional 12,944 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in Dell Technologies by 157.8% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 12,899 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 7,896 shares in the last quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the third quarter worth $568,000. Finally, Monument Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $279,000. 38.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Dell Technologies from $85.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Loop Capital began coverage on Dell Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $113.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.63.

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of DELL stock traded up $1.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $125.10. 3,942,765 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,811,654. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.63, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.87. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.08 and a 52 week high of $136.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $116.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.03.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $22.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.17 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 172.07% and a net margin of 3.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

Dell Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were paid a $0.445 dividend. This is a boost from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is 40.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dell Technologies

In other news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 1,944,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.79, for a total transaction of $211,557,494.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,412,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,634,917,698.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 1,944,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.79, for a total value of $211,557,494.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,412,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,634,917,698.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 93,954 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.95, for a total transaction of $12,491,184.30. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 86,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,544,846.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,382,204 shares of company stock valued at $718,452,037 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 48.60% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

