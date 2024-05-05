Power Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Power Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 193,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $8,963,000. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF makes up about 6.2% of Power Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 149,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,909,000 after acquiring an additional 3,694 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $338,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 54,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VMBS traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,142,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,652,305. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.02. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $42.06 and a 12 month high of $47.04.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a $0.148 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

