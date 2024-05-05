StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 million, a P/E ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 1.83. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.10 and a 1-year high of $43.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.98.

Get Eiger BioPharmaceuticals alerts:

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare and ultra-rare diseases in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat hepatitis delta virus infection.

Receive News & Ratings for Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eiger BioPharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.