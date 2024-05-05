ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC Takes Position in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC acquired a new stake in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $514,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Toll Brothers by 82.1% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,724 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 40,802 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,018,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Toll Brothers by 107.9% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 368,408 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,247,000 after buying an additional 191,182 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 2.4% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,145 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $972,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 15.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 103,594 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,662,000 after acquiring an additional 13,519 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Toll Brothers news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 50,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.85, for a total value of $5,942,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 346,382 shares in the company, valued at $41,167,500.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Stephen F. East sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.32, for a total transaction of $178,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,389 shares in the company, valued at $1,120,295.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.85, for a total transaction of $5,942,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 346,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,167,500.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,500 shares of company stock valued at $7,881,930. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Toll Brothers Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of TOL stock traded up $2.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $123.63. 1,116,164 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,101,907. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.26 and a 12-month high of $130.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $120.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.95 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.67.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.48. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 21.04%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 13.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toll Brothers Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. This is a boost from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is currently 7.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TOL shares. StockNews.com upgraded Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on Toll Brothers from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Wolfe Research raised Toll Brothers from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Toll Brothers from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.80.

Toll Brothers Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

