Provence Wealth Management Group Increases Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Provence Wealth Management Group boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,238 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,573 shares during the quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $1,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 57.7% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 80.0% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter.

VGSH stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $57.74. 2,097,590 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,047,748. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.98. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a one year low of $57.33 and a one year high of $58.81.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a $0.197 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

