Rosenblatt Securities Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD)

Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a $250.00 price target on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. New Street Research upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $193.00 to $177.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $157.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Melius upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $184.24.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $150.60 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $175.41 and a 200-day moving average of $151.81. The company has a market cap of $243.42 billion, a PE ratio of 221.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Advanced Micro Devices has a 1-year low of $81.11 and a 1-year high of $227.30.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.72% and a net margin of 4.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.57, for a total transaction of $2,876,634.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,554,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,050,677.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.57, for a total transaction of $2,876,634.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,554,602 shares in the company, valued at $276,050,677.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph A. Householder sold 6,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.08, for a total value of $1,367,501.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,151.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 181,850 shares of company stock valued at $34,637,833. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 102.9% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Bare Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

