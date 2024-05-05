SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Purchases 179 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 41.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 608 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1,414.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

BATS:QUAL opened at $159.19 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.96 and a twelve month high of $88.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $160.94 and a 200-day moving average of $150.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

