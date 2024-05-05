The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management lowered its stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,525,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 152,700 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.77% of Mosaic worth $90,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MOS. Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Mosaic by 100.5% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Mosaic by 526.1% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Mosaic during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MOS traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.68. 5,229,141 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,586,717. The Mosaic Company has a 1 year low of $27.83 and a 1 year high of $42.81. The company has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.05.

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 8.23%. The firm’s revenue was down 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.74%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler downgraded Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, February 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. TheStreet cut Mosaic from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Mosaic from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Mosaic from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mosaic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.20.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

