LSV Asset Management Lowers Stock Holdings in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

LSV Asset Management lowered its stake in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 377,368 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 5,700 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 0.80% of United Therapeutics worth $82,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTHR. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 54.4% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 94,643 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,617,000 after buying an additional 33,338 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in United Therapeutics by 155.2% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 38,698 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,427,000 after buying an additional 23,532 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 56.1% during the fourth quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 15,642 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,440,000 after purchasing an additional 5,622 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $2,903,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in United Therapeutics by 4.9% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Therapeutics

In related news, Director Christopher Patusky sold 1,680 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.00, for a total transaction of $376,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $896. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.09, for a total value of $929,124.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,551.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Christopher Patusky sold 1,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.00, for a total transaction of $376,320.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4 shares in the company, valued at $896. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 141,790 shares of company stock worth $33,572,685. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:UTHR traded up $4.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $262.40. 779,523 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 541,180. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $236.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $229.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 4.28. United Therapeutics Co. has a 52-week low of $204.44 and a 52-week high of $262.51. The company has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 0.54.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $6.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.63 by $0.54. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 42.05% and a return on equity of 18.72%. The firm had revenue of $677.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $620.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that United Therapeutics Co. will post 23.88 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on UTHR. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on United Therapeutics from $218.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $309.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $308.00 price objective on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on United Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $308.78.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

