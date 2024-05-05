Todd Asset Management LLC Sells 16,332 Shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Todd Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 697,208 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 16,332 shares during the quarter. CRH makes up about 1.1% of Todd Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Todd Asset Management LLC owned 0.10% of CRH worth $48,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its position in CRH by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in CRH in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new position in shares of CRH in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of CRH during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CRH during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on CRH from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com raised CRH from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on CRH from $89.70 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Vertical Research started coverage on CRH in a report on Friday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of CRH in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.31.

CRH Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of CRH stock traded up $0.89 on Friday, hitting $80.44. The company had a trading volume of 2,535,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,015,089. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $82.30 and a 200-day moving average of $71.49. CRH plc has a twelve month low of $47.14 and a twelve month high of $88.00.

CRH (NYSE:CRH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The construction company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.69 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CRH plc will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRH Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.262 dividend. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th.

About CRH

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

