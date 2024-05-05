Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $95.18.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VLTO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Veralto in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Veralto from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Veralto from $78.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Veralto in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Veralto from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th.

Get Veralto alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on VLTO

Veralto Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:VLTO opened at $95.89 on Friday. Veralto has a one year low of $65.51 and a one year high of $96.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $89.39 and a 200-day moving average of $81.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Veralto will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

Veralto Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th.

Insider Activity at Veralto

In related news, SVP Melissa Aquino sold 8,041 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.56, for a total value of $752,315.96. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,761 shares in the company, valued at $1,942,399.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Melissa Aquino sold 8,041 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.56, for a total value of $752,315.96. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,761 shares in the company, valued at $1,942,399.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mattias Bystrom sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.10, for a total transaction of $43,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,609,691. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLTO. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Veralto during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Veralto during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Veralto during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its holdings in shares of Veralto by 216.0% during the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veralto during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Veralto Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Veralto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veralto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.