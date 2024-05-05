ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.93

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNET – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.93 and traded as high as $0.98. ZW Data Action Technologies shares last traded at $0.85, with a volume of 90,061 shares trading hands.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on ZW Data Action Technologies in a research note on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Read Our Latest Analysis on CNET
ZW Data Action Technologies Stock Down 8.4 %
ZW Data Action Technologies Company Profile
ZW Data Action Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides omni-channel advertising, precision marketing, and data analysis management systems in the People's Republic of China. It offers Internet advertising, precision marketing, and related data services to small and medium enterprises through its Internet portals, including 28.com and liansuo.com that provide advertisers with tools to build sales channels in the form of franchisees, sales agents, distributors, and/or resellers.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than ZW Data Action Technologies
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/29 – 5/3
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- Apple’s Earnings Show Investors Its Strength and Its Weakness
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- Bargain Alert: 3 Large Caps With Extremely Oversold RSIs
Receive News & Ratings for ZW Data Action Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZW Data Action Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.