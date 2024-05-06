10,659 Shares in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC) Acquired by Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,788,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,293,000 after purchasing an additional 247,674 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF by 120,585.3% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,579,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,785,000 after buying an additional 1,578,461 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 10.0% in the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 600,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,767,000 after acquiring an additional 54,807 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 598,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,708,000 after acquiring an additional 92,421 shares during the period. Finally, Verger Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. Verger Capital Management LLC now owns 510,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,973,000 after acquiring an additional 164,039 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global Energy ETF Price Performance

iShares Global Energy ETF stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $43.36. 253,734 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 720,725. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 0.52. iShares Global Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.38 and a fifty-two week high of $45.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.34.

iShares Global Energy ETF Profile

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

