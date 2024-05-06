Aadi Bioscience (AADI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Aadi Bioscience (NASDAQ:AADI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.66) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Aadi Bioscience (NASDAQ:AADI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.46 million. Aadi Bioscience had a negative net margin of 270.04% and a negative return on equity of 52.53%. On average, analysts expect Aadi Bioscience to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:AADI traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.08. 38,841 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 344,779. Aadi Bioscience has a 1-year low of $1.55 and a 1-year high of $8.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.75.

In related news, Chairman Neil Desai sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.93, for a total value of $77,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,331,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,569,877.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 99,772 shares of company stock valued at $202,939. 35.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Aadi Bioscience, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing precision therapies for genetically defined cancers with alterations in mTOR pathway genes. Its lead drug product candidate comprises FYARRO, a form of sirolimus protein-bound particles for injectable suspension for the treatment in adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic malignant PEComa.

